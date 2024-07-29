Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced job opportunities for 403 students from ITIs and polytechnic institutes across nine Indian states. These students will be employed within the company’s dealer network.

HMIL has been running a skill development programme at ITIs and polytechnic institutes, assisting students in securing employment within its extensive dealer network. According to a statement, the latest recruitment drive took place in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO of HMIL, said the company was supporting the Government of India’s ‘Skill India’ initiative through its skill development programme.

He stated, “The recent program ensures that students are trained in the latest technologies, enabling them to contribute from day one of their jobs. HMIL plans to train more youth across the country, helping them earn a respectable livelihood.

HMIL has partnerships with 76 government ITIs and polytechnic institutes. Through the Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of HMIL, investments have been made to enhance the facilities at these institutes. This ensures students receive the necessary resources, quality education, and exposure to the latest technologies.

In addition, HMIL has been providing study materials on the latest advancements in the automotive industry and automobile technology, alongside on-the-job training for students. This aims to upskill and enhance their skill sets.