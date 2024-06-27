Hyundai Motor India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of South Korea-based global auto giant Hyundai Motor Company, filed its draft red herring prospectus last week. As per media reports, the IPO size could be around $3 billion, with Hyundai Motor India being valued at as high as ₹25 billion. The #IPO is planned sometime in the second half of 2024, and if successfully concluded, it will be India’s largest IPO as things stand now.
Today, we’re diving into some fascinating insights from Hyundai’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus, or DRHP. We’re going to explore how the Indian auto market has evolved over the past few years and what this means for Hyundai’s IPO.
---
Video Credit-
Research and Reporting Intern: Shrinidhi Ramanathan
Photos: Reuters, Bijoy Ghosh
