IHFCL to open India’s first all women-managed luxury residences in Chennai

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which owns and manages ‘The Taj’ brand of hotels, on Thursday announced India’s first all women-managed luxury residences, Taj Wellington Mews, in Chennai to commemorate the International Women's Day which falls on March 8.

In a press release, the South Asia’s largest hospitality company said the initiative is in line with the company’s ongoing efforts in creating an equitable workplace and ecosystem, while empowering women in the hospitality industry.

“The upcoming Taj Wellington Mews, Chennai managed by an all-women team is indeed a proud moment for all of us, and testament to the Group’s commitment towards improving the gender balance in the organisation with a vibrant workforce and by providing equal opportunities to women across roles and positions,” Rakhee Lalvani, Vice-President – Public Relations and Corporate Communications, IHCL, was quoted in the release.

Located in the Old Mahabalipuram-IT corridor of the city, the Taj Wellington Mews will have 112 spaciously and luxuriously appointed residences, led by a woman General Manager and a team of over 100 women across all operations and other departments.

Taj Wellington Mews will be open to public from April.