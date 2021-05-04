IHH Healthcare partners Bharat Biotech to provide Covaxin at Gleneagles Global Hospitals

Global healthcare provider IHH Healthcare has entered into a partnership with Bharat Biotech to provide Covaxin at its Gleneagles Global Hospitals in three locations in India.

“Three of the IHH Healthcare institutions in India – BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Kengeri, Bengaluru; Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai; and Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Hyderabad – will foray into this initiative and also widen the vaccination drive for the younger population,” IHH announced on Tuesday.

The vaccination drive for 18-44 years will extend to other hospitals within the network later in the month.

This partnership comes in the backdrop of the Government of India’s announcement of a liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination drive from May.

The partnership between Gleneagles Global Hospitals and Bharat Biotech is a focussed approach to serve communities across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and the rest of the cities within the network of hospitals.

“Apart from the vaccination drive at our hospitals, our focus is also to include larger communities through our Corporate Vaccination Programme and camps at Residential Complexes. Even after the vaccination, it is important to follow all Covid related safety measures and protocols,” said Shriram Vijayakumar, CEO IHH Healthcare India in a release.

IHH Healthcare India-Gleneagles Global Hospitals will continue to provide Covid vaccine to people in the age group of 45-plus through the government-subsidised vaccination scheme.