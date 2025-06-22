A double dose of (front-loaded 50 basis points) rate cut is likely to bring down lending rates significantly, helping spur investment and consumption of durable goods, according to monetary policy committee member Nagesh Kumar, Director and Chief Executive, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, New Delhi. He noted that a heavier-than-expected cut in policy rate (along with possible fiscal policy support) would send a clear message that India is serious about supporting economic growth momentum and would spare no effort in terms of policy interventions. Fellow committee member Ram Singh, Director, Delhi School of Economics, said a front-loaded 50-bps cut in the policy rate is likely to help achieve the twin objectives of supporting demand and growth by reducing the cost of funds for borrowers.

Published on June 22, 2025