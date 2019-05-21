IIIT-H, TalentSprint announce national AI, blockchain courses

With its artificial intelligence and blockchain courses offered over the weekends getting good response, the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad) and TalentSprint have expanded the scope of the combined offering and started an 18-week programme for techies across the country.

While the first programme involves contact classes for IT professionals over the weekends, the new course is delivered partly online, said Ramesh Loganathan, Head of Co-Innovations at IIIT-H.

The all-India programme will be delivered over 18 weeks in a hybrid format. There will be three campus visits of three days each to IIIT-Hyderabad, and live interactive online classes in other weeks.

The programme is priced at ₹2 lakh, plus applicable taxes.

Since its launch in 2018, the IIIT-Talent Sprint tie-up have trained over 1,600 IT executives in AI and blockchain skills.

“Seeing huge demand from different parts of the country, we have decided to expand the scope of the programme by reaching out to more professionals,” said Santanu Paul, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Talent Sprint.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said the duo have completed 11 batches in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“The demand for competencies such as AI, machine learning and blockchain have been growing rapidly over the past year, with signs of further acceleration,” he said.