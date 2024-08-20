In a boost to indigeneous electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, IITMadras-incubated EV chargers maker start-up Plugzmart has obtained certification for its EV charger from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), a research institute part of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India.

The certification for Plugzmart’s 60kW DC Fast Charger and proprietary controller card indicates their compliance with operational safety standards and efficiency norms in India.

“Securing the ARAI certification for our 60kW DC fast charger, especially with our own controller card, is a significant achievement for us. This milestone not only validates our commitment to quality and safety but also reinforces our position as a leader in the EV charging industry.”

“We are also planning to launch several exciting new products this financial year, which will further strengthen our market presence,” Vivek Samynathan, Founder and CEO, Plugzmart, said. “Our goal is to provide end-to-end solutions that not only address the current needs of the electric vehicle sector but also pave the way for future innovations in sustainable energy,” he added.

Plugzmart is currently focused on developing high-speed DC chargers with their own controller and PLC module. In the future, Plugzmart aims to offer a wide range of products in the electric vehicle charging segment, strongly emphasising integrated software solutions.

While EV charging technology landscape is developing in India, it has grown on the back of imports of charging technology from China. Indigeneous charging technologies are hence critical to curb these imports and encourage domestic manufacturing.

As part of the government’s phased manufacturing program, companies involved in the EV sector must prioritize domestic manufacturers.

