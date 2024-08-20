Greaves Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd., announced a partnership with River Mobility Private Ltd. on August 20, 2024. Through its evfin platform, Greaves Finance will offer customised financing solutions for River’s electric scooters. The collaboration aims to make River’s vehicles more accessible to consumers across India.

The shares of Greaves Cotton Ltd. were trading at ₹169.05 up by ₹1.16 or 0.69% on the NSE at 11:50 am today.

evfin will provide loans starting at 5.99% interest, with approvals in under 5 minutes. The partnership also includes upgrade and buyback programs for River customers. evfin offers various financing options, including zip.fin, eco.fin, smart.fin, ride.fin, and protect.fin, catering to different customer needs.

P. B. Sunil Kumar, CEO of Greaves Finance Limited, said, “It is a privilege to collaborate with River Mobility, a company that aligns with our vision of empowering consumers. River Mobility has demonstrated impressive growth and introduced high-quality products to the market. Through our partnership, we are committed to enhancing the accessibility of River’s products to a broader audience. Our tailored financing solutions will provide consumers with optimal value and competitive deals on their offerings.”

A River Spokesperson stated, “At River, we prioritise exceptional customer experience and satisfaction. Our partnership with evfin is a step in that direction. We believe this will benefit River customers by offering tailored financial solutions for future Indie purchases.”

