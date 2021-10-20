In two weeks, Mahindra’s XUV700 clocks 65,000 bookings

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. today announced that it had clocked 65,000 bookings for the XUV700 in two weeks since its commencement on October 7.

The deliveries for petrol variants will start from October 30, and the diesel variant deliveries will begin from the last week of November.

Mahindra has partnered with one of the top 3 global consulting companies to devise and implement an algorithm-based process. The objective is to streamline the delivery process for customers based on a combination of parameters: the quantum of bookings at the city and dealer level, the ratio of online and bookings at dealer counters and variant-level production feasibility based on supply chain constraints.

The XUV700 was booked out two days in a row between October 7 and 8, 2021 with 25,000 bookings each day. Overall, an unprecedented 50,000 bookings were clocked in just under three hours. In early October, the XUV700 also achieved two record-breaking milestones.