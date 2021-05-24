India Cements records ₹72 crore profit in March Qtr on stable prices

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Announcing a strong performance for March 2021 quarter and FY21, India Cements presented a positive outlook for cement demand for the current fiscal amid disruption caused by the second coronavirus wave.
Helped by stable prices and tight cost control measures, the company registered a net profit of ₹222 crore for the full year 2020-21 when compared with a net loss of ₹36 crore in the previous fiscal.
India Cements: A swashbuckling innings of 75 not out
In FY21, total volume of clinker and cement fell 19 per cent at 89.02 lakh tonnes (110.22 lakh tons in FY20). Revenue stood at ₹4,437 crore as against Rs.5057 crore in FY20.
Improvement in net plant realisation (up 16%) together with reduction in fixed cost more than made up the shortfall in cement sales and resulted in higher EBIDTA of ₹830 crore as compared to Rs.613 crore in the previous year.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the company posted a net profit of Rs.72 crore when compared with a net loss of ₹111 crore in the year-ago period on the back of EBIDTA of ₹213 crore, which was significantly higher when compared with ₹85 crore in March 2020 quarter. Revenue stood at ₹1,450 crore (₹1,152 crore).
However, the company faced pressures on variable costs which went up by 10 per cent due to higher input prices and other factors in Q4. The cost pressures continue.
“We increased cement price by about ₹10 per bag in May and June month may also see an increase of ₹10-15 per bag,” N Srinivasan, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of India Cements said.
He termed the current disruption as temporary and expressed hope that the lockdown will start to ease from June onwards starting from Northern and Western regions, followed by Southern regions later.
Cement set for big growth in FY22 on infra, realty revival
“This is a minor setback and pent-up demand will come back after June due to bigger thrust on infrastructure development by the Central Government. Before the second wave, several parts of the country witnessed cement shortages. So, demand is natural, and the only question is how long the lockdown will continue,” he added.
Srinivasan said the company would complete the capex plans in Sankar Nagar and Waste Heat Recovery Project in Chilamkur in Andhra Pradesh. But will take a call on expansion in the northern region later.
The Board approved a dividend of ₹1 per equity share of ₹10 each for FY21. It also approved the reappointment of N Srinivasan as Managing Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from May 26, 2021.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...