India Cements, Tvasta ink pact for energy-efficient construction methods 

India Cements and Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, a start-up which specialises in construction 3D-printing, have entered into a strategic collaboration.

The tie-up will see India Cements and Tvasta engaging in dedicated R&D and synergetic exchange of technology-centric efforts to develop new raw material formulations used in 3D-printing applications and offering mutual strategic support for key projects that offer cost and time-effective, dwelling solutions to the diverse strata of society, according to a statement.

Tvasta, founded by an IIT-Madras alumni, has developed a ‘Made in India’ technology focusing on leveraging automation and robotics in 3D-printing platforms for faster, economical and sustainable construction methods compared to conventional technologies.

“With India having developed a vibrant start-up ecosystem, we are delighted to forge a partnership with Tvasta, a fast-paced 3D-printing firm. We are excited that this technology delivers a cost-effective construction method that offers quicker turnarounds as compared to conventional methods. But what we are particularly enthusiastic about, is that this methodology is more eco-friendly, with lesser consumption of water and sand,” said Rupa Gurunath, Whole-time Director, India Cements.

Energy and resource efficient

Tvasta’s technology is reported to have demonstrated its viability as an energy-efficient construction method for various applications such as housing, sanitation, infrastructure and defence, among other areas.

“We are confident that this partnership will significantly improve our technology’s orientation to sustainability, resulting in highly-efficient and targeted solutions. Not only will this lead to an expedited unification between technology, sustainability and construction in India, but with the support of India Cements, this will pave the way for such unification in the global markets as well,” said C Vidyashankar, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions.

It is gathered that the 3D method of construction uses 30 per cent less water and sand. “The collaborations between legacy organisations and deep-tech startups will have a significant impact on the construction industry in reducing carbon emission,” said Dr Ashwin Mahalingam, Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras.

India’s first 3D-printed house was constructed by Tvasta at IIT-M, demonstrating its capabilities and feasibility in the actualisation of a physical structure. Also, as part of the Covid-19 response initiative, Tvasta was also instrumental in the erection of ‘India’s first 3D-printed doffing units’ (in collaboration with Saint Gobain), for multiple hospitals, in and around Chennai.