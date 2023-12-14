Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling recorded more than 25 per cent business growth during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events held globally between November 17-27 compared to the same event last year, the e-commerce giant said on Wednesday.

The business during these events was more than 80 per cent higher than on usual days, it said.

Customers across global markets shopped from Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling during the 11-day sale period with North America, Europe and the Middle East driving the highest sales, Amazon said in a statement.

"During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) shopping events held globally between November 17-27, Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling saw more than 80 per cent business growth compared to business as usual," the statement said.

Exporters from tier 2 and tier 3 cities saw strong year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth during this period — Karur and Junagadh around 100 per cent Y-o-Y growth, Erode over 50 per cent Y-o-Y and Jaipur over 30 per cent Y-o-Y.

Also read: Amazon will now use rivers and backwaters to ship packages

"The highest growth was seen in categories like Beauty (over 80 per cent Y-o-Y), Health and Personal Care (nearly 50 per cent Y-o-Y), grocery (over 30 per cent Y-o-Y), home (nearly to 30 per cent Y-o-Y), and Kitchen (nearly 30 per cent Y-o-Y)," the statement said.

Indian exporters on the program sold nearly 20,000 products per hour during the 11-day event, it added.