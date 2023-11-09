Amazon announced that it saw 1.1 billion customer visits on its platform during the Great Indian Festival 2023, higher than any other previous edition. The month-long sale started on October 8.

The company said that 80 per cent of the customers were from tier-2 and -3 cities.

“With over 38,000 sellers achieving their highest-ever single-day sales and more than 1.5 million new customers shopping for the first time for their favourite products and brands, it was the best-ever festival season for Amazon India and its partners,” it said.

Prime sign-ups

The e-commerce major also saw highest highest-ever Prime sign-ups in a single day this season along with the highest seller participation along with 5,000 new launches from top brands.

The company said that one in every three Prime shoppers bought products in the category of skincare, traditional wear and decor & lighting.

Moreover, 5,000 new products were also launched during the sale, the highest ever.

The e-commerce giant also said that in the premium segment, it sold 2.5X more smartphones as compared to last year, driven by affordability options such as no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Amongst all smartphones sold, 60 per cent were 5G-ready, and 70 per cent came from tier-2 and -3 cities.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 also achieved an all-time high in sales for large-screen TVs (55 inches and above), recording over 50 per cent higher sales than 2022. The 2X growth in the appliances category was led by air conditioners.

The e-commerce major also saw an increase of 2.4x usage of Amazon Pay Later usage as compared to last year, with EMI share doubling as the firm expanded credit to ₹1 lakh. Also, one out of four purchases were made on equated monthly instalments (EMI), and 3 out of 4 products were sold on no-cost EMIs. The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card grew by 25 per cent.

Single-day sign-ups

On the sellers’ side, Amazon Business witnessed the highest single-day customer sign-ups this year during Amazon Great Indian Festival opening day. It recorded 1.4x new users as compared to 2022. Small and medium businesses, startups, artisans, and women entrepreneurs offered a wide range selection of products with 6,500 sellers seeing a 5X spike vis-à-vis 2022.

Also, there was a 3.7x increase in Amazon business app downloads during the sale compared to 2022.