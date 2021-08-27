Indian Motorcycle launches 2022 Chief lineup starting at ₹20.75 lakh

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
American cult bike maker, Indian Motorcycle on Friday has officially announced the launch of its new 2022 Chief lineup in India, price starting at ₹20.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
Combining iconic, American V-twin style with modern performance and technology, Indian Motorcycle designed the new Chief with a simplistic and mechanical aesthetic that pays homage to the glory days of American motorcycling, the company said.
“Powered by the Thunderstroke motor, the new Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Indian Super Chief Limited offer three unique takes on the classic American V-twin, each appealing to a slightly different rider,” it said.
Mechanical and simple, Chief models are based on a classic steel welded tube frame. The lineup features a 15.1-litre fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, LED lighting, keyless ignition, and Pirelli Night Dragon tyres.
Along with cruise control, Chief riders can adjust throttle response by selecting one of three ride modes: sport, standard or tour, it said. It has short wheelbase of 1626 mm, a low seat height of 662 mm and a wet weight as low as 304 kg.
“The Chief is a hallowed brand that has a glorious history and has garnered a steadfast fan following through the years and across the globe. As an ode to this brand on its 100th anniversary, we have launched the new Chief lineup of motorcycles that will excite every ardent cruiser enthusiast in India with their technological prowess, timeless elegance and modern performance,” Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India said.
Polaris India sells the Indian products in India as completely built units (CBUs).
