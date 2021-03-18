Indian space startup Pixxel closes USD 7.3 million in seed funding

Indian space startup Pixxel on Thursday announced the close of its USD 7.3 million seed round with new capital from Omnivore and Tech stars joining alongside previous investors Lightspeed Ventures, Blume Ventures, grow X, Ryan Johnson and others.

This additional funding will enable Pixxel to continue to rapidly scale its operations to meet the growing demand of high-quality remote sensing data through hyper spectral imaging, the Bengaluru-based private earth imaging company said in a statement.

Pixxel, founded in 2019, also said it would build “the world’s highest resolution hyper spectral satellite constellation”, adding, the company’s first hyper spectral satellite will be launched within the next few months.

Pixxel CEO Awais Ahmed, said, “Our new funding enables us to build a health monitor for the planet through the world’s most advanced hyper spectral small-satellites. This enables us to capture some of the richest imagery that’s ever been beamed down to earth.” Compared to the common multi spectral satellites prevalent today, Pixxel’s hyper spectral earth-imaging satellites will beam down 50x more information by capturing light reflected from earth in far more detail and in much narrower bands than just red, green and blue, the company said.