Indian space startup Pixxel closes USD 7.3 million in seed funding

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Indian space startup Pixxel on Thursday announced the close of its USD 7.3 million seed round with new capital from Omnivore and Tech stars joining alongside previous investors Lightspeed Ventures, Blume Ventures, grow X, Ryan Johnson and others.
This additional funding will enable Pixxel to continue to rapidly scale its operations to meet the growing demand of high-quality remote sensing data through hyper spectral imaging, the Bengaluru-based private earth imaging company said in a statement.
Pixxel, founded in 2019, also said it would build “the world’s highest resolution hyper spectral satellite constellation”, adding, the company’s first hyper spectral satellite will be launched within the next few months.
Pixxel CEO Awais Ahmed, said, “Our new funding enables us to build a health monitor for the planet through the world’s most advanced hyper spectral small-satellites. This enables us to capture some of the richest imagery that’s ever been beamed down to earth.” Compared to the common multi spectral satellites prevalent today, Pixxel’s hyper spectral earth-imaging satellites will beam down 50x more information by capturing light reflected from earth in far more detail and in much narrower bands than just red, green and blue, the company said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...