IndianOil, OIL tie up for CO2-assisted enhanced oil recovery

Updated on January 10, 2020 Published on January 10, 2020

IndianOil and Oil India Ltd (OIL) have signed an agreement to collaborate on a CO2-assisted Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project in Assam.

The two will develop Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) as an effective emissions mitigation tool to combat climate change. Injecting CO2 into oil reservoirs for effecting EOR offers a potentially attractive way to spur greater CCUS action to support climate change-related carbon storage objectives as well as improve oil-well productivity, an IndianOil statement said.

The plan is to transfer the CO2 captured from the flue-gas stacks of the Hydrogen Generation Unit & Gas Turbine power plant at the Digboi Refinery to OIL’s Nahorkatiya & Dikom oil fields in Assam, located 50-60 km from Digboi, it added.

