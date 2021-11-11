INDIS closes ₹1,000-crore deal with Brookfield Asset Management

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
INDIS (formerly INCOR Group), a housing development company, has announced the closure of a ₹ 1,000-crore transaction with Brookfield Asset Management.
The Hyderabad-based company said the deal would help it grow its housing portfolio in the mid-market segment in urban locations in the South.
“This transaction will help us grow our portfolio of operating projects at a faster pace, while creating more value for stakeholders, especially our customers. A portion of the deal will also be used to give an exit to some of the current investors,” G Anand Reddy, Founder of INDIS, said.
The proceeds from Brookfield’s Special Investment Fund (BSI) would be utilised on five residential projects with an aggregate space of 6.5 million sq ft under development in the South.
“This is the fourth transaction with INDIS. We are evaluating multiple opportunities across sectors including financial services, industrials and real estate,” Dev Santani, Managing Director of Brookfield Asset Management, has said in a statement.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...