Infosys Foundation commits ₹100 crore towards Covid-19 relief efforts

Infosys Foundation, Infosys’ philanthropic and Corporate Social Responsibility arm, has committed ₹100 crore for the fight against Coronavirus outbreak in India, of which ₹50 crore is for PM CARES Fund.

This sum will primarily be utilised to expand hospital capacity for treatment and enable hospital stays for Covid-19 patients across India, especially from economically weaker sections of the society, and to provide ventilators, testing kits, and personal protective equipment such as masks to frontline healthcare workers.

Further, the fund would also be used for better access to food and nutrition for the underprivileged section of the society, that is bearing the adverse economic impact of the current situation, Infosys Foundation said in a foundation.

“These are unprecedented times that require every section of the society to rise up to the challenge. Infosys Foundation has always supported the needs of the country in difficult situations and we will continue to work with governments, non-profits and healthcare institutions in their fight against this global pandemic. All our efforts will be targeted towards ensuring that the relief material reaches the people who need it the most, whether it is a patient who cannot afford treatment, our healthcare personnel, or daily-wage workers whose livelihood has been severely impacted,” said Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation said.

Over the last two weeks, Infosys Foundation has announced support for creation of an exclusive hospital in Bengaluru for Covid-19 patients. It has also enabled the acquisition of medical and PPE equipment for multiple military and government hospitals across the country. The Foundation is also supporting various NGOs that provide food and hygiene kits to thousands of people in need.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the toughest challenges that the world has been faced with. At such a time, it is imperative for businesses to join hands with the governments, civil society, as well as healthcare institutions to support the communities we live and serve in. Infosys Foundations, both in India and in the USA, are extending their resources and technological capabilities to help people who are most impacted by this pandemic,” Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director Salil Parekh said.