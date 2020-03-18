INOX partners with Shell Energy India to develope LNG market

The INOX India Pvt Ltd (INOX), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shell Energy India Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, for partnering and developing the market for LNG supply by road from Shell’s LNG Terminal in Hazira, Gujarat.

INOX has business interests in cryogenic liquid storage, distribution and Re-Gas solutions.

A press statement issued by INOX said that the MoU envisages the deployment of distribution infrastructure including logistics and receiving facilities at the customer-end and will offer LNG access to the customers not connected to the pipelines.

This will help in increasing the penetration and consumption of clean, reliable and cost-efficient LNG to commercial and industrial users all over the country. The MoU also covers the cooperation in developing a larger market for LNG as a transport fuel for long-haul heavy-duty trucks and buses, the statement said.

Shell Energy India owns and operates a 5 MMTPA LNG Receiving, Storage and Re-gasification Terminal at Hazira in Gujarat. It is building a truck loading facility at its Hazira Terminal, and the partnership with INOX, will help the company to develop the market for LNG as a preferred fuel in the rapidly growing city gas distribution, liquefied-to-compressed natural gas (LCNG) and industrial sector as well as usage of LNG as an auto fuel.