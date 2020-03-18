INOX partners with Shell Energy India to develope LNG market

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The INOX India Pvt Ltd (INOX), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shell Energy India Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, for partnering and developing the market for LNG supply by road from Shell’s LNG Terminal in Hazira, Gujarat.
INOX has business interests in cryogenic liquid storage, distribution and Re-Gas solutions.
A press statement issued by INOX said that the MoU envisages the deployment of distribution infrastructure including logistics and receiving facilities at the customer-end and will offer LNG access to the customers not connected to the pipelines.
This will help in increasing the penetration and consumption of clean, reliable and cost-efficient LNG to commercial and industrial users all over the country. The MoU also covers the cooperation in developing a larger market for LNG as a transport fuel for long-haul heavy-duty trucks and buses, the statement said.
Shell Energy India owns and operates a 5 MMTPA LNG Receiving, Storage and Re-gasification Terminal at Hazira in Gujarat. It is building a truck loading facility at its Hazira Terminal, and the partnership with INOX, will help the company to develop the market for LNG as a preferred fuel in the rapidly growing city gas distribution, liquefied-to-compressed natural gas (LCNG) and industrial sector as well as usage of LNG as an auto fuel.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...