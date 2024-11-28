INOX Air Products (INOXAP) has announced the commencement of electronic and specialty gas supplies for Renew’s manufacturing facility at Dholera, Gujarat.

As part of a long-term contract, INOXAP will provide key electronic gases such as Nitrous Oxide, Ammonia, and Silane through a supply chain, using owned ISO containers to ReNew Photovoltaics for their first solar PV Cell manufacturing facility at Dholera.

INOXAP has deployed ISO containers, and Tube Trailers, for these critical gases, supporting the manufacturing of Solar PV Cells, for ensuring a seamless and reliable supply.

The partnership includes a gas management solution for the supply, distribution, and onsite management of electronic specialty gases, and will help meet quality norms and reliability demands of ReNew’s operational requirements.

INOXAP’s state-of-the-art ISO containers and specialised trailers meet the highest safety standards, significantly reducing emission risks while enhancing the efficiency of gas delivery. These ISO containers are reusable, aligning with the sustainability objectives of both companies and supporting the eco-friendly production of Solar PV cells.

This robust logistics network ensures ReNew receives a consistent, efficient, and safety-compliant gas supply, contributing to a more reliable energy production process, according to a statement. It also helps reduce carbon footprint and lowers the cost per watt for solar energy production at ReNew’s Dholera facility, the company added.

By investing in this pioneering infrastructure, INOXAP is helping to meet the growing demand for clean, renewable energy in India while advancing the country’s energy transition goals.