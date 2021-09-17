Companies

Intellect Design Arena, Resurs Bank ink pact for digital banking solution

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 17, 2021

Intellect will be implementing its microservices-based, API-first and cloud-ready digital banking solution

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a Chennai-based multiproduct FinTech company for financial and insurance institutions, on Friday announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Resurs Bank, a leader in retail finance in the Nordic region.

Resurs Bank is investing in a new, entirely cloud-based banking platform that creates the prerequisites to provide customers and partners with state-of-the-art services, interfaces and products.

Intellect will be implementing its microservices-based, API-first and cloud-ready digital banking solution Intellect Digital Core and iKredit360, which is a composable, cloud-native technology platform that has been exclusively designed for European financial institutions, says a statement from Intellect Design.

Published on September 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like