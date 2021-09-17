Intellect Design Arena, Resurs Bank ink pact for digital banking solution

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a Chennai-based multiproduct FinTech company for financial and insurance institutions, on Friday announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Resurs Bank, a leader in retail finance in the Nordic region.

Resurs Bank is investing in a new, entirely cloud-based banking platform that creates the prerequisites to provide customers and partners with state-of-the-art services, interfaces and products.

Intellect will be implementing its microservices-based, API-first and cloud-ready digital banking solution Intellect Digital Core and iKredit360, which is a composable, cloud-native technology platform that has been exclusively designed for European financial institutions, says a statement from Intellect Design.