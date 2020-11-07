Companies

Ipca Labs Q2 profit up 38 per cent at Rs 267 cr

PTI | Updated on November 07, 2020 Published on November 07, 2020

Drug maker Ipca Laboratories on Saturday reported 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 266.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 193.5 crore for the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,361.1 crore in the quarter as against Rs 1,283.9 crore in the same period a year ago.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 275.68 crore, up 41 per cent from Rs 196.02 crore in July-September 2019-20.

The company’s board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share (400 per cent) for 2020-21, Ipca Labs said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 07, 2020
Quarterly Results
Ipca Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.