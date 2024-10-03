iSprout, a managed office space services company, has expanded its operations in Hyderabad by adding one million square feet of premium workspace at SAS iTower, iSprout Tower at Minaas, and Trendset Jayabheri Connect.
This will take the company’s total managed space in the city to 1.7 million square feet, Sreenivas Tirdhala, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, iSprout, said.
“As THE demand for premium office spaces continues to rise, iSprout is strategically positioned to meet this demand through its upcoming projects,” he added.
Comments
