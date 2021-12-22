ITC, Havmor tie up to vend frozen snacks

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
ITC has entered into a partnership with Havmor Ice Cream to distribute ITC Master Chef Frozen Snacks through 100 Havmor ice-cream mobile carts in the national capital region.
An ITC statement said Havmor Ice Cream’s pushcart network will be used to sell the frozen snacks during winter (November to March), a peak season for the snacks and a non-peak season for ice cream. The frozen foods industry registers a 30 per cent increase in sales during winter, compared to summer, it said.
Ashu Phakey, Vice-President and Business Head, ITC Limited (Frozen Foods), said, “Healthy and convenience-based snacking as a trend is growing across the country as consumers become more health-conscious, whilst having lesser time on their hands due to a busy lifestyle.”
ITC picks up 8.70 per cent equity stake in Mother Sparsh Baby Care
The company said that over 50 ITC Master Chef frozen snack products, for both foodservice industry and retail end-users, are available in over 100 cities.
“We are glad to partner with Havmor Ice Cream to further strengthen our distribution reach,” Phakey added
The mobile carts will sell frozen snacks ranging from burger patties to fries, pizza pocket to aloo tikki, potato bites to harabhara kebab, among others.
Packaged food companies bet big on festival season
Komal Anand, MD and CEO, Havmor Ice Cream, said, “This is a win-win initiative for both companies and channel partners. It helps ITC Master Chef enhance availability during season and allows Havmor Ice Cream’s channel partners generate incremental revenues during winter months. Expanding pushcart operations is an integral part of Havmor Ice Cream’s strategy to enhance its reach. Given that the frozen supply chain in India is evolving, leveraging the existing ecosystem to expand reach at optimised cost will continue to remain a focus area.”
The frozen foods retail market has been growing at 15 per cent CAGR, with their availability also expanding in e-commerce channels, the statement added.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...