ITC Hotels ties up with Zomato for ‘contactless’ food delivery

ITC Hotels has tied up with food delivery platform Zomato for ‘contactless’ deliveries of all prepaid orders, a spokesperson of the leading hospitality chain said on Monday.

She said that the tie-up will strengthen ITC’s pan- India delivery of the hotel chain’s cuisine.

Earlier, at the time of reopening of hotels during ’Unlock 1’, ITC Hotels had entered into similar arrangements with another online delivery platform Swiggy, which is continuing.

COO of ITC Hotels Anil Chadha said with the changing world order owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, these arrangements will help customers get their favourite cuisines sitting at home.

This arrangement will be available with all ITC Hotels including ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata, the spokesperson said.