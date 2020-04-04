ITC’s food division curates ‘Boxes of Hope and Happiness’ during Covid-19

Working with pride, not prejudice
ITC has planned to send food supplies across the country through its Aashirvaad Box of Hope and Sunfeast Box of Happiness amidst the unprecedented lockdown due to novel coronavirus, as per the company's official release.
The company has joined hands with three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) building a network to deliver essential food supplies to those severely impacted by the current lockdown.
Child Rights and You (CRY), SOS Children’s Village India and another eminent NGO will help implement this special intervention that addresses the month-long food consumption requirement of the children and the elderly.
This program was implemented on April 1 by the respective volunteers of the NGOs in each state, while ensuring the requisite health, hygiene, and safety precautions.
Commenting on the collaboration, spokesperson from, ITC Ltd said, “Consumers are fighting this nationwide pandemic with compassion and resilience during the lockdown. However, the children and the elderly community are the most impacted and require additional support and assistance in tiding through these difficult times.”
A spokesperson from SOS stated in the official release: “In the current unprecedented situation, a large number of children do not have access to adequate food essentials. We are glad that ITC has come forward to spread cheer among many such children.”
A spokesperson from an eminent NGO said, “ITC has thoughtfully contributed food kits that will sufficiently take care of the food requirements of many elderly. This gives hope and optimism during the days that lie ahead of us.”
The Aashirvaad Box of Hope for the elderly will contain an assortment of Aashirvaad atta, salt & basic spices, Sunfeast biscuits, YiPPee! noodles, and B Natural fruit juices and beverages. On the other hand, the Sunfeast Box of Happiness for children will include multiple packs of Sunfeast biscuits, YiPPee! noodles, B Natural PET Juices and snacks from Bingo.
