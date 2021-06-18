Jabil to invest ₹2,000 cr in Pune

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
US-based manufacturing solutions provider Jabil plans to invest ₹2,000 crore in Maharashtra by expanding its units at Ranjangaon or Talegaon in Pune.
Maharashtra Industry Minister Subhash Desai held discussions with Jabil officials in a webinar on Friday. Desai, on social media platform, said that Jabil plans to venture into smartphone, mobile spare parts, home appliances and food packaging.
Jabil has over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The brands rely on Jabil’s end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise.
“About ₹2,000 crore will be invested by the company. This will create 13,000 direct and indirect jobs. The State industry department will extend all cooperation to the company and provide a ready shed, land and other facilities” said Desai.
Jabil’s facilities in Pune totalling 858,000 sq. ft. is located in the Ranjangaon Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Zone. Jabil Pune is involved in high-mix/low-volume manufacturing and duty advantages for automotive, digital home, industrial and energy, networking and telecommunications.
