Jaguar Land Rover sales falls 6 per cent in October

Will leasing aircraft pay off for Indian aviation?
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a part of Tata Motors, on Tuesday reported 5.5 per cent decline in total retail sales at 41,866 units in October as compared with the year-ago period.
The sales of Jaguar brand were at 10,606 units during the month, down 22.9 per cent from October 2018, Tata Motors said in a statement. Land Rover sales were at 31,260 units, up 2.4 per cent from the same month last year, it added.
“The automotive trading environment remains challenging globally. Against this background, it is all the more encouraging to see our China turnaround strategy and work with the local retailer network generating positive results as sales have improved in China for the fourth consecutive month,” JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.
JLR witnessed 16.2 per cent rise in sales last month as compared with the year-ago period. It was the company’s fourth consecutive month of double-digit sales growth in the region. The UK sales were, however, down 18.7 per cent during the month, the company said.
Sales were flat in North America, and down 7.9 per cent in Europe, it added.
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ...
Global private equity firm Blackstone will invest about ₹3,545 crore ($500 million) in engineering and medical ...
The yellow metal traded with a bearish bias last week
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 paused last week; traders should remain watchful
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...