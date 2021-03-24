Jet Airways bid winners seek nod to discuss restoration of airport slots

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Jet Airways’ winning bidder, a consortium consisting of Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital, on Wednesday sought the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) permission to enter into discussions with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on restoring airport slots of the airline.
On Wednesday, the Mumbai bench of the tribunal sought the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s (MOCA) response on the issue of slots that had been sought by the winning bidders of Jet Airways, which would be key to restarting operations of the airline.
Ravi Kadam, appearing on behalf of the winning consortium, said the slots were an imperative part of the resolution plan, and without them, the plan would be pointless.
In March, both the DGCA and the MoCA had informed the court that the consortium will have to apply afresh for airport slots that were taken away from the airline when it was grounded in April 2019.
The authorities’ lawyers had also then said that no slots were immediately available which could be assigned to the airline.
The two-judge Bench headed by Janab Mohammed Ajmal and V. Nallasenapathy also said that while the NCLT cannot give directions regarding the slots, it is open to related parties— MoCA, DGCA, Ashish Chhawchharia, the lenders-appointed resolution professionals assigned for the revival of Jet Airways and the winning consortium — to negotiate on the issues related to the slots.
The NCLT will hear the case next on April 5.
The consortium’s lawyers had submitted an affidavit on the slots issue. Lawyers representing the DGCA have now sought time from the NCLT to deal with the affidavit. Lawyers representing the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, meanwhile, argued that the principle of historicity should be applied, and the airline should be given a preference in allocation of the slots.
The winning bid for Jet Airways submitted by Jalan-Kalrock is currently before the bankruptcy court for approval.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...