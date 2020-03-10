Companies

Jet Airways’ creditors to meet on March 12

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 10, 2020 Published on March 10, 2020

The committee of creditors (CoC) of grounded Jet Airways will meet on March 12, according to a regulatory filing.

The meeting has been scheduled as the revised deadline for submission of bids for the airline ended on Tuesday.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether any bids have been received.

The ninth meeting of the CoC is scheduled to be held on March 12, the regulatory filing on Tuesday said.

Last month, the deadline for submission of bids was extended to March 10.

Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 after it ran out of cash. It owes more than ₹8,000 crore to banks.

