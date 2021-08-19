JetSetFleet imports first aircraft for leasing business

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
JetSetFleet Management Services IFSC Private, a leasing arm of JetSetGo Aviation, has become the first Indian leasing business to directly import an aircraft.
The aircraft, a Hawker 800 XP, leased through GIFT City, IFSC was imported from the UK and towed into the MRO after landing at Nagpur airport. Parking and warehousing services were provided by Air India MRO. The aircraft was brought into the SEZ for the purpose of leasing, promoting MRO and offering other ancillary services in the region. This transaction is being hailed as the country's first-ever after the Ministry of Finance established a framework for aircraft leasing and tax sops were granted, to shift the leasing business from Ireland or other locations to Indian territories.
To lease out the aircraft, the company is experimenting with a novel financing strategy wherein JetSetGo plans to use the ‘pay-as-you-go’ arrangement. Under this model, the company gets compensated based on how much the aircraft flies. In addition to this, JetSetGo is also looking into revenue-sharing arrangements.
Commenting on this milestone, Kanika Tekriwal, Founder & CEO, JetSetGo Aviation, said: “With the import of the Hawker 800 XP, we are extremely proud to be the first Indian leasing company to bring an aircraft into the country directly. This is not just a big milestone for us as a business, but also a historic move for India’s aviation industry as a whole. We are thrilled to have been able to do this as it is a step forward towards putting India on the global aviation map and enabling many industry-firsts going forward. With this initiative, we want to ensure that the leasing of aircraft becomes feasible in India. Furthermore, we are planning to bring in at least six aircraft by the end of 2021-22, and by the end of 2022, we will also look at leasing planes to international locations.”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...