JetSetGo signed strategic partnerships with global aviation technology leaders Electra.aero, Horizon Aircraft and signed agreements with a deal value of over $1.3 billion.

This announcement was made during the Wing India 2024 conference at Begumpet airport.

Under the agreements signed this week, JetSetGo is set to acquire 150 aircraft with a total value of $780 million. The deals also include options for additional aircraft, potentially expanding the fleet to 280, with an overall deal value surpassing $1.3 billion. The focus lies on advanced air mobility (AAM), utilising electric and hybrid-electric propulsion for air taxi-style services in short-distance travel between and within cities.

Advanced air mobility

JetSetGo believes that AAM solutions hold vast potential for enhancing mobility and connectivity across India’s urban and regional landscapes. The company’s CEO and Co-founder, Kanika Tekriwal, expressed excitement about the partnerships, emphasising India’s ideal positioning for AAM given its geography and demographics.

The three selected AAM aircraft designs aim to address five identified use cases: airport transfers, regional connectivity, intercity commute, intracity shuttles, and urban air taxis. The initial phase involves deploying hybrid-electric planes from Electra.aero and Horizon, utilising existing infrastructure. Overair’s Butterfly advanced electric eVTOL aircraft is earmarked for future urban air mobility applications.

Tekriwal sees India as a potential global leader in AAM solutions tailored for developing economies. The scale of the agreements emphasises JetSetGo’s ambitious vision to transform urban and regional connectivity using cutting-edge technologies. Brandon Robinson, CEO of Horizon, expressed honour at JetSetGo’s commitment, highlighting the sustainability and efficiency of their Cavorite X7 eVTOL.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit