Airbus and the CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop new technology pathways as well as test and qualify indigenous Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in India.

The collaboration will address the Indian aerospace industry’s decarbonisation ambitions by supporting SAF production and commercialisation using a new HEFA technology pathway and locally sourced feedstocks. Both entities will work jointly on technical assessment, approvals, market access, and sustainability accreditation efforts for the production of SAF. The MoU was signed with the active support and guidance from the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Prof. Ajay Sood.