Jindal Steel Andhra allots 860 acres in Nellore for integrated steel plant

Jindal Steel Andhra Limited, part of OP Jindal Group, has been allotted 860 acres of land in Thamminapatnam of SPSR Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh for setting up of a ₹7,500 crore, 2.25 metric tonnes per year (MTPA) integrated steel plant.

The Industries and Commerce Department in a government order allotted the land to Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Gurgaon. The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) was directed to cancel the land allotment made in favour of Kinneta Power Private Limited and allot the land for the proposed steel plant. The land was cancelled as Kinneta Power could not implement coal-based thermal power project at the APIIC allocated land.

Jobs for 15,000 people

Jindal Steel & Power Limited proposes to set up the plant for manufacturing of TMT bars and wire rods. It expects to provide employment to 2,500 directly and 15,000 people indirectly over a period of four years. The Group has dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors with a total steel production of 11.6 MTPA and having expertise in running Integrated Steel plants in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Also read: Odisha approves ₹24,652 crore expansion of JSPL Angul plant

As per the Land allotment Policy, the proposal was approved by the Secretaries Committee which was later approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) chaired by State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 29, 2021 for allotment of land to JSPL, as per the rate fixed by the Price Fixation Committee of APIIC. However, the developer is expected to bear the costs of relief and rehabilitation.

The APIIC, Mangalagiri, the nodal agency for land allocation to industries, has been asked to take necessary action accordingly and intimate the status of the progress of work done by the unit from time to time to the government.