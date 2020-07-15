Companies

Jio Platforms has raise ₹1,52,056 cr in total funds

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 15, 2020 Published on July 15, 2020

Jio platforms has now four strategic partners Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm and Google. It has also six most admired technology and financial investors and three sovereign funds, taking the total tally of investors to 14. Total funds raised is ₹1,52,056 crore.

