JioMart aims to deliver within two days of order placement

JioMart, the e-commerce venture of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) subsidiary Reliance Retail, aims to deliver within two days of placing the order. The online grocery firm is offering a minimum 5 per cent discount, while the discounts offered on its private labels are higher, according to various brokerage reports.

“While it does not commit on a delivery timeline when ordering (due to the lockdown), it aims to deliver orders within a two-day timeframe,” according to a report by CLSA.

“Eventually, like other online retailers, it is possible RIL integrates its entire retail offerings including fashion, lifestyle and consumer electronics, onto one super e-commerce platform and mobile app. This, along with a pan-India extension of partnerships with mom & pop stores after a successful beta test and ramp-up of this new commerce venture is crucial in RIL’s grand plan of converting Jio’s 400 million subscribers into customers for its ecommerce and other offerings,” it added.

Service across 200 cities

RIL launched an online extension of its grocery business under the JioMart brand across 200 cities in India.

According to a report by Credit Suisse, the service, which was launched over the weekend, is being offered in all leading metros (Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata) and even in smaller towns like Mysuru and Bhatinda, Dehra Dun among others.

While the timing of launch could tap the growing share of online grocery, the national roll-out provides customers with a useful alternative to existing players (BigBasket, Grofers) as online grocery orders have spiked, given the fewer store visits, it added.

Reliance Retail had been piloting the initiative in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan among select population group. It was serving these customers through both kirana stores and own warehouses.

On April 26, BusinessLine had reported that RIL had started home delivery of essentials by tying up with local kirana stores in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. The services are being provided under JioMart, an e-commerce venture of Reliance Retail, an RIL subsidiary.

