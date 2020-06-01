JK Tyre starts operations in the US

“The US has been an important export market for us. The fact that we are now setting up our operations here goes to show the significance of this country in our larger global expansion plans. Our products have been appreciated for their superior quality, technological advancements and robustness across the world, and we have received a similar response from our customers in the US. With our own sales & marketing channel, we are furthering our commitment towards the US market to provide an enhanced delivery and service experience to our customers,” said Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

With the formation of Western Tires INC, the company now has its own marketing arm in the US, which will focus on sales, service and network expansion. To ensure a robust delivery model, the after-sales service will be backed by a team of technical experts from India and Mexico, it said.

JK Tyre has been exporting to the US over the past two decades through a network of local partners. With the acquisition of JK Tornel and enhancement of capacity at JK Tyre India, there has been a steady growth in its global markets, including the US, the company said.

JK Tyre has set up a new entity – Western Tires INC – based in Houston, Texas, to embark on an aggressive plan to take the global business to the next level, the company said in a release.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Monday said it has commenced operations in the US as a part of its global expansion efforts.

