Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported increased sales for the first quarter of FY24.

The retails in the first quarter (three-month period to June 30, 2023) were at 101,994 units, up 29 per cent on a year-on-year basis while the wholesales were over 93,253 units up 30 per cent year-on-year.

The company said its order book remained strong at 1,85,000 units with a demand uptick for its Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender.

“Compared to the prior year, retail volumes were higher in the Overseas (up 83 per cent), North America (up 42 per cent ), China (up 40 per cent) and UK (up 6 per cent) regions while flat in Europe (0 per cent),” the company stated in an exchange filing.

The shares of JLR’s parent company Tata Motors hit a new high after the announcement and were priced at ₹618.45.