Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will recruit 1,000 people globally in 2023. The company, in its annual report for 2022-23, said with the recruitment, there would be a record intake and a 55 per cent increase on the previous year.

JLR also hired more than 800 digital and engineering people to work on technologies, including autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, electrification, cloud software, data science and machine learning. It merged its digital and IT teams to form a single unit ‘digital’.

“A single function capitalises on the best practices, bringing together a fully integrated team of over 800 people. Working with our strategic partners and technologies developed by the digital team have underpinned critical operations in FY 2022-23,” mentions the annual report.

JLR has also partnered with Tata Technologies to accelerate its digital transformation.

Further, owing to semiconductor supply shortage, the company reported an overall decline of 5.8 per cent in its retail sales on a year-on-year basis. The company witnessed a dip of 15.1 per cent in North America sales, 5 per cent dip in China, 0.5 per cent dip in Europe and a 6.3 per cent dip in overseas retail sales. In the UK, the company saw 0.9 per cent growth in retail sales.

Electrified JLR

The company — which is investing £15 billion over the next five years to boost its electrification programme — will introduce its first electric model in 2025. Pre-orders for the luxury electric car will start this year.

“The transformation of Jaguar into an all-electric luxury brand is on track with the first new vehicles to be launched in 2025. I remain excited about the electrified future of all our automotive brands,” said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc board.