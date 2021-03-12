Companies

JPVL resumes operations at Vishnuprayag hydro project

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 12, 2021

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) resumed operations at its 400MW Vishnuprayag hydroelectric project, the company said on Friday.

Based in Chamoli, Himachal Pradesh, the plant had been shut down since February 7 after river water gushed into its tailrace tunnel following a glacial outburst that severely damaged the 520MW NTPC Tapovan Vishnugad project and the 13.2MW Rishi Ganga project.

“The company is pleased to announce that after carrying out extensive cleaning of the Tail Race Tunnel of the project and other associated systems and thorough checking of all elements of the project, we have resumed operations,” JPVL said in its statement.

While the Rishi Ganga project has completely washed away, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh, during a site visit last month, had pegged the loss to the NTPC project at ₹1,500 crore.

