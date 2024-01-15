JSW Energy Ltd has commissioned unit-1 (350 MW) at Ind-Barath 700 MW (2 x 350 MW) thermal power plant in Odisha.

The stock exchange filing revealed that the company has set a target to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030. “With a total locked-in capacity of 9.8 GW, the company is well placed to achieve its near-term target of 10 GW by 2025,” it added.

In addition, the company has currently locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity by means of battery energy storage system and hydro-pumped storage project. The company has set a target for a 50 per cent reduction in carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

The stock declined by 1.21 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹477.65 as of 9:30 am on Monday.