JSW Group to invest ₹7,000 crore in global port business over 3 years

The JSW Group plans to invest about ₹7,000 crore to develop ports in India and abroad over the next three years, said Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group.

The group is also considering diluting up to a 15 per cent stake in JSW Infrastructure and going for an IPO by 2020.

Jindal, addressing media persons at the JSW Infrastructure-run Jaigarh port here, said the company has already invested ₹2,000 crore in the project at Jaigarh. The port has a capacity of 40 mtpa, which will be doubled by 2020 and raised further to 125 mtpa by 2025.

The company is developing four berths at Paradip port, which will have 50 mtpa capacity, and a greenfield project at Fujairah in the UAE.

JSW Infrastructure targets to have a capacity of 200 mtpa by 2020, Jindal said and added that the Jaigarh port currently handles dry and liquid bulk cargo but has plans to enter container handling.

The port will be equipped to handle crude oil for the refinery being jointly developed by IOC, HPCL and BPCL, he added.

The location has not yet been finalised for the refinery, but the port will be readied to supply crude through pipeline networks, he said.

Jindal further said that Jaigarh can function as a captive port to handle very large crude carrying ships and also export refined petroleum products. The group has also tied up with the Hiranandani Group, which is investing around ₹4,000 crore to construct an LNG terminal at Jaigad port.

On the existence of another LNG terminal at Dabhol near Jaigarh, Jindal said given the growing demand for LNG in the country, all terminals will be able to get enough business.