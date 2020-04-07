JSW output down 5 per cent in March quarter on Covid-19 catastrophe

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
JSW Steel plans to restart production at all the four locations as soon as the Government lifts the lockdown even as the company’s output in March plunged 5 per cent to 3.97 million tonnes against 4.17 mt logged in March last year.
The company had scaled down production on March 25 after the government announced complete lockdown of businesses to fight the coronavirus.
Production of JSW Steel’s flat rolled products in March quarter was down 5 per cent at 2.87 mt (3.01 mt) while that of long products used in infrastructure projects slipped 4 per cent to 0.95 mt (0.99 mt).
The company achieved 97 per cent of revised lower production guidance of 16.50 mt of FY20.
Its steel production in FY20 was down 4 per cent at 16.06 mt (16.69 mt). Flat product production was down 3 per cent at 11.35 mt (11.74 mt) while rolled products were down 4 per cent at 3.72 mt (3.87 mt).
However, it said crude steel production during January and February in aggregate was higher than that of the previous year by 1 per cent. The slowdown in economic activity due to unanticipated breakout of the Covid pandemic and consequent nationwide lockdown in the later part of March led to a sharp fall in production across plant locations, it said.
The company could have almost achieved the revised guidance if not for Covid-19, said JSW Steel in a statement on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the company is making all preparations to recommence operations at all locations on lifting of lockdown in the next few days, it added.
Currently, the company produces steel through four blast furnaces and two corex smelting facilities at Ballari in Karnataka, one functional and one under construction, blast furnaces at Dolvi in Maharashtra, two blast furnaces at Salem in Tamil Nadu and one in Monnet Ispat at Rajghar in Chhattisgarh.
Shares of the company were trading up 5 per cent at about ₹147 at 9.40 am.
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed FPOs to list their stock from the farm gate on eNAM
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 3 per cent last week as crude oil ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...