JSW Steel output up 14%

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, August 9 | Updated on: Aug 09, 2022

Shares of JSW Steel was up 0.28% at ₹669

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel has reported that its crude steel production was up 14 per cent last month at 1.57 million tonne against 1.38 mt logged in same period last year.

Flat product output increased 15 per cent to 1.07 mt (0.93 mt), while that of long products was up 19 per cent at 0.35 mt.

Published on August 09, 2022
