JSW Steel output up 14%

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel has reported that its crude steel production was up 14 per cent last month at 1.57 million tonne against 1.38 mt logged in same period last year.
Flat product output increased 15 per cent to 1.07 mt (0.93 mt), while that of long products was up 19 per cent at 0.35 mt.
Shares of the company were up 0.28 pc at ₹669 on Tuesday.
Published on
August 09, 2022
