Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel has reported 8 per cent increase in crude steel production at 2.23 million tonne (mt) against 2.07 mt logged in the same period last year.

The company’s output in India was up at 2.09 mt (1.98 mt) while in the US it increased to 85,000 tonne (48,000 tonne).

The company’s subsidiary JSW Ispat Special Products jumped to 53,000 tonne (41,000 tonne).

The company in May received GreenPro ecolabel for its ‘Automotive Steel’ products.

