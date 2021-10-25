Companies

JSW Steel plans to set up modern colour-coated steel manufacturing facility in Pulvama

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 25, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the papers allocating land to Sajjan Jindal

JSW Steel plans to set up a modern colour-coated steel manufacturing facility of 120,000 tonne per annum along with special lines to produce ‘steel sandwich panels’ and ‘steel doors’ for Jammu and Kashmir market with investment of ₹150 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the papers allocating land at Pulvama to Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Group.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman JSW Group said this facility will provide immense benefits to local businesses and society in a meaningful way besides providing employment opportunities to the local youth and rejuvenating the Jammu and Kashmir economy.

JSW Steel is a leading integrated steel company with 27 million tonne supplies wide gamut of steel products including hot and cold rolled coils, bare and pre-painted galvanized and galvalume, TMT, wire rods and special steel. By 2025, JSW Steel aims to produce 40 million tonnes of steel annually.

Published on October 25, 2021

