Sajjan Jindal-led JSW group plans to set up a 10 million tonne per annum (MTPA) cement plant, a 900 mw power plant, and a 52 mtpa greenfield jetty port, besides a 13.2 mtpa steel plant with a cumulative investment of ₹65,000 crore in Odisha.

Also read:JSW Steel launches manufacturing joint venture with Japanese company

JSW Cement has a capacity of 19 mtpa across its manufacturing units in Vijayanagar in Karnataka, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, Salboni in West Bengal, Jajpur in Odisha, and Dolvi in Maharashtra.

JSW Group plans to invest ₹18,000 crore to hike the capacity of its cement business to 60 mtpa over the next five years. The company has initiated talks with merchant bankers to raise ₹6,000 crore through an IPO.

The group has already invested ₹30,000 crore in the State and committed to investing an additional ₹1,65,000 crore.

Sajjan Jindal told businessline that the group’s journey in Odisha has been based on mutual trust, and whenever the group contemplates making investments, Odisha has always been the top destination in mind.

JSW Infrastructure will be setting up a greenfield port in Odisha with a cargo handling capacity of 52 million tonnes that will primarily cater to the requirements of group company JSW Steel’s proposed 8 million tonnes pellet plant in the State. It is also developing all-weather greenfield 30 mtpa port at Keni in Karnataka with an investment of ₹4,119 crore

The company’s port portfolio consists of 7 terminals and two ports. It operates two greenfield ports, Jaigarh and Dharamtar, while the remaining are terminals that it has taken on concessions from the government, which is privatising ports and terminals across the country.

On the upcoming steel plant, Jindal said, “We have established many wonderful steel manufacturing facilities in the States of Karnataka and Maharashtra. I can assure that our steel manufacturing facility in Paradip, Odisha, will one day become the best steel plant in the world.”