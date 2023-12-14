JSW Steel Ltd announced that its SEED (Sustainable Energy Environment and Decarbonisation) program has been recognised as an Energy Transition Changemaker in the ‘Heavy Emitting Sectors’ category during the COP28 Energy Transition Change Makers event.

Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director and CEO, JSW Steel , said, “The SEED program focuses on an organisational mindset change to improve efficiency in each level to drive improvement not only in carbon performance but overall productivity improvement. We strive to continually keep raising the bar on our ambitions and actions in order to truly be Better Everyday for a sustainable world.”

Energy Transition Changemakers, initiated by COP28 UAE Presidency, aims to encourage private sector collaboration for innovative and scalable decarbonisation projects globally. The SEED initiative from JSW Steel aligns with two primary objectives, Driving Operational Decarbonisation: Developing and executing detailed action plans at the shop level to achieve globally competitive emissions standards within the BF-BOF route, and Implementing Change Management: Ensuring tangible changes across various organisational levels, emphasising the ownership of emission metrics.

Shares were up by 0.52 per cent to ₹855.80 at 11.55 am on the BSE.