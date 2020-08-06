Jubilant FoodWorks forays into ready-to-cook segment with a range of sauces and pastes

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, a food services company, has decided to foray into the read-to-cook segment. It is launching a range of sauces and pastes under brand “ChefBoss” and will be exclusively available across e-commerce portals.
The company’s decision comes at a time when the cCoronavirus pandemic has given a strong boost to the ₹500-crore “ready-to-cook” segment as consumers focus on cooking and trying different cuisines at home. The segment is intensely competitive with the presence of multiple domestic and international players.
The company, which is the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, said the ‘ChefBoss’ range of sauces and pastes includes eight different products which will be priced in the range of ₹75-₹100 per pack and will be available in sizes of 150gm to 200gm.
In a joint statement, Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, said, “This brand is based on our sound understanding of the Indian consumers’ taste preferences and our commitment to provide the best quality products. Our research suggests that consumer now, more than ever before, are looking to explore and add new dishes to their cooking.”
The products will shortly be available on Amazon, Milkbasket (NCR) and Flipkart Supermart (NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluruangalore).The product range includes the Hyderabadi Biryani paste, Lucknowi Biryani paste, Makhani gravy, Manchurian cooking sauce and Honey Chilli stir fry sauce & dip among other variants. The company plans to expand the brand’s availability by adding more e-commerce platforms as well as retailing through supermarkets and hypermarkets in the near future.
Vikran Sabherwal, Senior Vice-President – New Business, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, said, “The demand for ready-to-cook food products has been increasing over the last few years on account of busier lifestyles of consumers and their desire to explore different cuisines at home. During Covid we have seen an acceleration of this trend and therefore an exponential growth in demand for ready-to-cook products.”
