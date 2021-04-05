Juicy Chemistry to open retail experiential stores in key metros

Juicy Chemistry, a Coimbatore-based organic skin and personal-care brand, is planning to open 8-10 retail experiential stores in key metros across India to strengthen its presence in offline retail market besides ramping up its online exports to newer geographies across the world.

Currently, 95 per cent of Juicy Chemistry’s sales happen through online channels, out of which 80 per cent comes from its own D2C portal while the remaining revenue comes through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Purplle among others.

The company is planning to open offline stores in its key markets such as Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune.

Fund raise

Last month, the company raised $6.3 million in its Series A funding round led by Belgium-based investment firm Verlinvest. According to Pritesh Asher, Co-founder of Juicy Chemistry, the company intends to use the capital for the rapid expansion of its thriving e-commerce platform and omni channel distribution capabilities, to reach new and existing geographies, and brand building efforts.